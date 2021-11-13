Sat, Nov 13, 2021

Can’t order NEET re-exam for 2 students, says Supreme Court

Published: Nov 13,202102:51 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside a Bombay High Court order which had directed the National Testing Agency to hold fresh exams for two NEET undergraduate aspirants.

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India
New Delhi:
The Supreme Court on Friday set aside a Bombay High Court order which had directed the National Testing Agency to hold fresh exams for two NEET undergraduate aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets got mixed at a centre in Maharashtra. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said though it sympathised with their cause, it would be difficult to direct re-examination for them alone. “Though we sympathise with their cause, we find it difficult to direct re-examination for them alone,” the bench said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations