Norovirus: Symptoms, cause and prevention. Here's what you need to know

What is Norovirus?





Norovirus causes gastrointestinal illness, including inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines, severe vomiting and diarrhoea.





Norovirus does not attack healthy people but can cause serious issues in young children, elderly and people with comorbidities.









How does the virus spread?





The virus, which is fast spreading, gets transmitted through dirty water and food and can also spread through direct contact with an infected person. The virus will spread through vomit and feces of those infected.





Symptoms Common symptoms are diarrhea, stomach ache, vomiting, nausea, fever.





Kerala health officials said a large-scale chlorination drive is underway and asked people to take fresh food and maintain proper hygiene. There is no cause for any concern but everyone should be cautious, they said asking people to wash their hands frequently to prevent the spread. Fruits and vegetables should be rinsed thoroughly and red meat and shellfish should be cooked and consumed, they advised.