Norovirus Confirmed In Wayanad, Kerala Health Minister Issues Guidelines

Thiruvananthapuram :

The Health Minister directed to intensify preventive activities and to spread awareness about the disease. She has also issued an order in the district asking people to be vigilant.





The Kerala health department, in a meeting headed by George, assessed the situation in Wayanad today. "Currently there is no cause for concern but everyone should be vigilant. Activities including super chlorination are underway. Drinking water sources need to be ensured to be hygienic," she said.









"With proper prevention and treatment, the disease can be cured quickly. Therefore, everyone should be aware of the disease and its means of prevention," she added. The Norovirus are a group of viruses that cause gastrointestinal illness. The virus causes inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines, as well as severe vomiting and diarrhoea.





Norovirus does not significantly affect healthy people, but it can be serious in young children, the elderly, and those with other comorbidities.