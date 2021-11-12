Odisha administers 4 crore Covid vaccine doses

Bhubaneswar :

"Glad to share that #Odisha crossed yet another significant milestone in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic by administering 4 crore vaccine doses." Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed through Twitter.

He commended the hard work and commitment of the healthcare workers of Odisha in ensuring a swift inoculation to save precious lives.

The vaccination programme was started in the state on January 16, 2021 and currently, it is underway at 2,088 vaccination centres across the state.

As per the data available on the COWIN portal, over 2.67 crore people in the state have received their first dose while 1.33 got both doses.

Bijay Panigrahi, Odisha health and family welfare director said that the state government has set a target to administer the first dose of Covid vaccine to all by the end of December.

In villages, where the number of eligible beneficiaries left out to be vaccinated is around 100, a vaccination centre has been opened, and in villages where it is less, a vaccination centre has been opened by forming a cluster of 2-3 villages, he said.

The director further said that 40 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries in the state received both dosages of the vaccine while only 82 per cent got the first dose.