Delhi wakes up to shallow fog, 'very poor' AQI

New Delhi :

The maximum and minimum temperature of the day will settle at 26 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature is likely to drop to 10 degrees from November 17 onwards.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was pegged at 93 per cent.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM 10 and PM 2.5 pollutants in the air at 9 a.m. was recorded at 167 and 90.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded the 24-hourly AQI at 411. Most of the 39 air quality monitoring stations in the national capital recorded air pollution levels in the 'severe' category.

"It is likely to be in the aupper end of 'very poor' to 'severe' category for the next two days," SAFAR added.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

To curb the problem of air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday wrote to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to call upon a meeting of the national capital's neighbouring states over stubble burning issue so that necessary steps to secure the life of citizens could be taken.