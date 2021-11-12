Partial lunar eclipse on November 19

New Delhi :

A partial eclipse of the moon will occur on November 19 and a small span of the partial phase of the eclipse towards the end would be visible from parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. “The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 12.48 p.m. and will end at 4.17 p.m.,” the IMD said on Thursday. Apart from these two states in India, the eclipse will be visible from western Africa, western Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.



