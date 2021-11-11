Top security officials call on PM Modi

PM Modi poses for a group photo with NSA's of seven nations, in New Delhi, on Wednesday

New Delhi :

NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also joined the security officials in their meeting with the prime minister, officials said.





It is learnt that Modi was apprised about the discussions at the ‘Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan’ by the security officials.





India hosted the dialogue to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.





The central Asian countries that attended the dialogue are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. In the dialogue, the security czars flagged concerns over the possible rise of terrorist activities from the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and called for a collective approach to deal with the challenge.