Nawab Malik claims Fadnavis appointed criminals, Ex-CM draws pig analogy

Continuing his tirade against the leader of the opposition, Malik in a press conference said there are “more bombs to be dropped” in coming days and he will make more revelations against the BJP.





Soon after Malik’s press conference, Fadnavis posted a cryptic tweet, quoting famous playwright George Bernard Shaw. “I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it!” it read.





Malik on Tuesday said he would drop a “hydrogen bomb” and reveal Fadnavis’ alleged underworld links, while Fadnavis had alleged a dubious land deal involving Malik, his family members and two convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case over a decade ago, a charge refuted by the minister.





On Wednesday, Malik said while fake notes were seized in other states after demonetisation in 2016, there was not a single such instance in Maharashtra, when Fadnavis was the chief minister of the state.