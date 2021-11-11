12 killed, 32 injured in Barmer bus-truck collision

Jaipur :

The accident occurred near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway and both vehicles caught fire following the collision. “Twelve persons have died and 32 others were injured. Some of the injured were referred to Jodhpur for treatment and some were discharged,” Barmer district collector Lok Bandhu said.





There was chaos at the accident site and hospital where the victims were taken. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire which had engulfed the two vehicles. “The bus was full of passengers,” Shahrukh, one of the passengers on the bus, told reporters in Jodhpur. “I have never seen such a heart wrenching scene,” said one of the eye-witnesses.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and announced a relief package for the dead and those who got injured in the incident. “It is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured have a quick recovery,” Modi tweeted.