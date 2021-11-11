Wrestler’s murder causes confusion in Sonipat, medalist Dahiya says ‘I’m fine’

Sonepat :

The murdered woman’s identity created confusion as several reports initially mistook her for her more famous namesake who won a bronze medal in the recent under-23 world championship in Belgrade.





Sonipat Assistant Superintendent of Police Mayank Gupta said Nisha Dahiya (20) and her brother Suraj (18) were killed in the incident, but rejected reports that the slain woman was the bronze-medallist wrestler.





She was a university-level wrestler who had been practising in the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy, Gupta added.