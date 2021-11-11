Nambi influenced CBI probe in ISRO spy case through land deals with officials: High Court told

Kochi :

Vijayan, along with 17 other former Kerala police and IB officials, is facing a CBI probe for allegedly falsely implicating Narayanan and some others in the 1994 spying case.





On Wednesday, his lawyer told Justice R Narayana Pisharadi that he had placed before the trial court encumbrance certificates of several acres of land in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu which show Narayanan or his son as power of attorney holders.





These lands were sold to the CBI officials, Vijayan has alleged in the high court and contended that this material was sufficient for the trial court to order an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the scientist and the agency officials. The High Court, however, said that encumbrance certificates do not prove sale of land and asked Vijayan to show the actual sale deeds.





The High Court also said that sanction to prosecute would also be required for the trial court to order an investigation.