No vaccination, no ration and fuel supply in Aurangabad, says Collector

Aurangabad :

Aurangabad ranks 26th in terms of vaccination among 36 districts in the state, they said. About 55 percent of the eligible people in the district have been inoculated so far, compared to 74 percent in the state, officials said. In an order issued on Tuesday night, Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan directed authorities of the fair price shops, gas agencies and petrol pump to check the vaccination certificates of customers, an official said.





If the order is not followed, the administration will take action against the person/s concerned under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.