Cabinet restores MPLADS as COVID situation improves

New Delhi :

The MPLAD Scheme was suspended temporarily in April 2020 due to the pandemic and its funds went into the Consolidated Fund of India.





Announcing the decision at a press conference, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to restore the scheme for the remaining part of financial year 2021-22.





The scheme will continue till 2025-26. While Rs 2 crore to each MP will be released in one instalment for the remaining period of 2021-22, from 2022-23 to 2025-26 each Member of Parliament will get Rs 5 crore per annum in two equal instalments, he said.





“During COVID-19, a decision had been taken by the Cabinet that for two years, 2020-21 to 2021-22, MPLAD Scheme money will be used in the fight against the pandemic. And all parliamentarians had also enthusiastically given their consent to contribute in the fight against COVID.





“I am glad to share with you that in view of the improvement in economic scenario, a decision has been taken to restore MPLAD Scheme for the remainder period of the fiscal 2021-22,” Thakur told reporters.





In a statement later, the government said, “The Union Cabinet has approved the restoration and continuation of the MPLADS during the remaining part of financial year 2021-22 and up to financial year 2025-26 co-terminus with the period of 15th Finance Commission.” The total financial implication for restoration and continuation of MPLADS for the remaining part of 2021-22 and up to 2025-26 will come at Rs 17,417 crore, it added





