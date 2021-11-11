Terrorism cannot be allowed in Afghan: Delhi declaration

New Delhi :

A declaration released at the end of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan said Afghan territory should not be used for “sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts” and that officials lent strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.





Referring to the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, it said the officials pitched for providing assistance to the Afghan people in an unimpeded, direct and assured manner and that aid should be distributed in a “non-discriminatory” manner across all sections of the society.





The Central Asian countries that attended the dialogue were Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The meet was chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.