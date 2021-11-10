Hyderabad man held over rape threats to Kohli's daughter

Wed, Nov 10, 2021

A 23-year-old man from Hyderabad was arrested by the Mumbai cyber cell police for issuing rape threats to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's daughter.

Virat Kohli. File photo
The accused, Ramnagesh Alibathini, is an unemployed IIT graduate. Virat Kohli had come in support to his teammate Mohammed Shami, who had faced a barrage of trolls for his religion after India lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match.

Following a suo-motu cognisance of the matter by the National Commission for Women (NCW), a notice was sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (cyber). The organisation for women escalated the online rape threat issue to the Delhi police.

