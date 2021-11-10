Union Cabinet approves declaration of Nov 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

New Delhi :

Briefing the media after the meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas will be dedicated to the memory of brave tribal freedom fighters so that coming generations could know about their sacrifices for the country. "November 15 is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is revered as Bhagwan by tribal communities across the country. He fought bravely against the exploitative system of the British colonial system and spearheaded the movement against British oppression giving a call for 'Ulgulan' (Revolution)," Thakur said.





The declaration acknowledges the glorious history and cultural heritage of tribal communities and the day will be celebrated every year. It would recognize the efforts of the tribals for preservation of cultural heritage and promotion of Indian values of valour, hospitality and national pride.





The government has planned week-long celebrations from November 15 to 22 to commemorate 75 years of the history of the tribal people, their culture and achievements. Several activities have been planned jointly with the state governments and the theme behind each activity is to showcase the unique tribal cultural heritage, their contributions to the freedom struggle, practices, rights, traditions, cuisines, health, education and livelihood.





India's freedom struggle was strengthened by several movements by tribal communities such as Santhals, Tamars, Kols, Bhils, Khasis and Mizos to name a few. Tribal movements in different regions of the country against the British colonial rule got linked with the national freedom struggle and inspired Indians all over the country.





However, the public at large is not much aware about these tribal heroes. Pursuant to the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day in 2016, the Centre has sanctioned 10 tribal freedom fighter museums across the country.