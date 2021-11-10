President Kovind to preside over conference of governors, Lt governors on Thursday

New Delhi :

Apart from the governors and the lieutenant governors of all states and union territories, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the conference, they said on Wednesday.





The conference of governors is a tradition almost as old as the country's independence.





The first conference of governors was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 1949. It was presided over by C Rajagopalachari, the last Governor-General of India.





Thursday’s conference will be the fourth one to be presided over by Kovind, the officials added.



