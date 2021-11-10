Rijiju raises concerns over remarks against judges

New Delhi :

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday expressed concern over “unpalatable” remarks being made against judges on social media and various other forums and said many people do not understand the life of a Judge and the hard work they put in. He also said the Legislature and the Judiciary are not fighting for domain control and are part of the same team to make this country a robust democratic nation. Rijiju further said both the Legislature and the Judiciary want to ensure that people don’t have to struggle for bare minimum justice.



