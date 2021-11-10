Ex-SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhari granted bail

Jaisalmer :

Former State Bank of India Chairman Pratip Chaudhari, arrested for selling a hotel allegedly in a fraudulent way, was granted bail by a Jaisalmer court on Tuesday. Chaudhari was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on November 1 after being arrested for selling the hotel. Chaudhari had been arrested on October 31 from his residence in Delhi in connection with a loan case of the hotel in Jaisalmer.



