Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to be Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar will be the next Chief of Naval Staff, the Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday. Vice Admiral Kumar is presently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. He will take the reins of the Indian Navy on November 30 when the incumbent Admiral Karambir Singh retires from service. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, the Vice Admiral has served in a variety of appointments.



