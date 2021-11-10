Broader roads needed to combat China’s build-up in Tibet: Centre to Supreme Court

New Delhi :

It informed the top court that feeder roads—like those from Rishikesh to Gangotri, Rishikesh to Mana, and Tanakpur to Pithoragarh—which lead up to the northern border with China connect Army camps at Dehradun and Meerut, which have bases where missile launchers and heavy artillery are stationed.





The Centre said that the Army needs to be ready for any exigency and cannot be caught napping like in 1962.





The top court observed that all development has to be sustainable and balanced with the defence of the nation and protection of the environment. It said the court cannot second guess the defence needs of the country. A bench of justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath was told by Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, that the Army needs better roads due to the recent developments at the India-China borders.



