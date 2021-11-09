Congress and BJP exchange salvos over French investigative outlet's Rafale report

Chennai :

According to a French investigative portal Mediapart, Dassault Aviation, manufacturer of the Rafale fighter aircraft reportedly paid Mauritius' Interstellar Technologies owned by Sushen Gupta, an amount of 7.5 million euros from 2007-2012.





It was reported by Mediapart that the Attorney General of Mauritius had sent fake receipts related to Sushen Gupta to the CBI in 2018. Congress and BJP had started hitting at each other over the report.





BJP's Sambit Patra took a dig at the Congress calling them "I Need Commission" party to which Congress spokesman Pawan Khera questioned what stopped the Modi-led BJP government from probing this deal by setting up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked his partymen not to fear, as truth is coming along with their every step.





Dassault Aviation and Indian defence ministry kept rubbishing graft allegations in the fighter-jet deal.