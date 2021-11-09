Baby dam order rocks Kerala Assembly, Minister says no deviation

Thiruvananthapuram :

“Safety for Kerala and water for Tamil Nadu,” is the state government’s proclaimed policy in the Mullaiperiyar issue and there would be no deviation from the stand, the government told the House.





The Congress-led Opposition pointed out that the order, issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden on November 5, was the violation of the stand adopted by the state in the Mullaiperiyar issue so far.





However, the Kerala government assured that there is no question of taking any action against the interests of the state and said its strong position in the issue was made clear in the note and reply affidavit filed in the apex court regarding the Mullaiperiyar case.





The Pinarayi Vijayan government’s explanation came a day after it was forced to freeze an order, issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden granting permission to Tamil Nadu for felling 15 trees downstream of Baby Dam at Mullaiperiyar reservoir, in the wake of huge political controversy. Replying to a notice seeking an adjournment motion, Forest Minister AK Saseendran said the government would never accept bureaucratic decision taken against the interests of the state.