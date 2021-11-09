CRPF jawan shoots dead 4 colleagues with AK-47 rifle

Raipur :

Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and directed police officers to take necessary measures to ensure such incidents do not recur, according to a statement.





The incident took place at 3.15 am in the camp of the CRPF’s 50th battalion in Linganpalli village under Maraiguda police station of the area of the district, located nearly 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said. As per preliminary information, constable Reetesh Ranjan fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, the official said.





The seven injured jawans were immediately shifted to a hospital in nearby Bhadrachalam area of neighbouring Telangana, where doctors declared four of them dead on arrival. “The motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is on,” the official said. Constable Ranjan was immediately held, he said.





The CRPF further said the jawan may have been suffering from “emotional stress” leading to sudden psychological disbalance. The accused was transferred to J&K and his off days were also sanctioned but he was tense. He had a small argument with his colleagues.



