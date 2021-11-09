Parliament Winter Session likely from Nov 29-Dec 23

The Cabinet Committee on Parliament Affairs has recommended that the Winter Session from Nov 29 to Dec 23.
New Delhi:
The Cabinet Committee on Parliament Affairs has recommended that the Winter Session of Parliament be held from November 29 to December 23, sources said on Monday. Like previous sessions of Parliament in the last one and half years, the Winter Session will be held adhering to COVID protocols. The session will have around 20 sittings, they said. The Winter Session of Parliament was not held last year due to the pandemic.
