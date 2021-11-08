Mekedatu project: What did Cong do when in power? asks Bommai

Bangalore :

''What did the Congress leaders do, when they were in power, instead of implementing the project,'' Bommai asked, in a statement.





Stating that it’s not right to mount pressure on the government in the name of a padayatra, he said, ''The Congress took years to prepare a DPR (Detailed Project Report). Why didn’t they expedite the process and implement the project?'' The Chief Minister said that the Mekedatu project is now before the court, and the government is fighting the case legally.





''We need the Central Water Commission’s nod for the project. We are honestly trying to get it. We are confident that the permission will come. As soon as that happens, we will make an honest effort to implement the project,'' he added.





Bommai's statement came a day after the Congress Karnataka unit announced that it will organise a padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, a distance of over 100 km, probably during the first week of December, demanding implementation of the project.





State Congress President D K Shivakumar had even alleged that Chief Minister Bommai seems to be under some ''political pressure'' and ''lacks political will'' to go ahead with the project.





Earlier in the day, senior Minister K S Eshwarappa too asserted that the Karnataka government was committed to the implementation of the Mekedatu project, and asked the opposition Congress not to play politics over the issue.





''The Mekedatu project is the desire of every citizen of Karnataka. We have decided to implement the project in accordance with law and will do it. But I don't know why Congress is remembering Mekedatu now? When their government was in power they did not pay attention to it and now when BJP is in power they are talking about it,'' he said.





Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking and power) project, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.





Neighbouring Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state would be affected if the project takes shape.





The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore.