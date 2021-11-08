Editorial: Belly of the beast

Chennai :

Elaborating on how India has one of the richest, healthiest culinary cultures globally, thanks to its adoption of regional varieties of millets and the numerous ways in which they can be prepared, Naidu said the younger generation must embrace such homegrown organic recipes. But what stuck out in an otherwise, well-calibrated speech was Naidu’s suggestion to leave burgers and pizzas at the doorsteps of the western world, where they belong. Twitter erupted in a series of memes at the suggestion to turn one’s cuisine into a sanskari affair. Some quoted Samuel L Jackson’s character Jules in Pulp Fiction, who described hamburgers as “the cornerstone of any nutritious breakfast.” Others posted pictures of their recent pizza orders, egging their followers to do the same. Naidu’s suggestion comes when India is caught at a crossroads. On one hand, there’s the drive to Indianise all aspects of a citizen’s life, even as industrialists talk about globalisation and economic zones sans borders.





However, it doesn’t take much to realise the futility of branding food items as international commodities. Take, for instance, the potato, a vegetable native to the Americas, which is now a staple of dinner tables globally. It became commonplace thanks to European colonisation and is a versatile additive in any dish. One cannot imagine a vada pav without the potatoes or a masala dosa sans the ubiquitous veggie mashed to perfection and rolled into gunpowder-laden ghee dosas. And how about French fries? Interestingly, the comfort food has been at the centre of debates, between France and its neighbour Belgium, which had perfected the fine art of julienning and deep frying potatoes to make the anytime snack. However, the popularity of the term French fries was blamed on the hegemony of French gastronomy into which Belgian cuisine was assimilated, owing to ignorance of the wafer-thin geographic boundary dividing the nations.





But it’s not just colonisers who are at loggerheads in matters of the palate. In India, we don’t see eye to eye on issues involving the origin of sweetmeats and savouries. Both West Bengal and Odisha were locked in a battle for years involving the rosogolla. Both states claim ownership over the sweet, the Bengalis attribute it as a creation of a gentleman named Nabin Chandra Das in 1869. The Odias claim that a similar sweet was served in the famed Puri Jagannath Temple way back in the 12th Century. The debate was put to rest after both states bagged individual GI tags for their own inimitable creations.





India’s contribution to the global gastronomic vocabulary is a matter of national pride. The world’s first ice creams were pioneered here, as the addition of salt to make ice colder (called the endothermic process) finds a mention in the Panchatantra. The great explorer Marco Polo had picked up the recipes for sorbets in China, although they were vastly popular in Persia much before his time. As per legend, Marco introduced pasta and spaghetti to Italy from China, which is also mentioned in the popular French comic book Asterix the Gaul. So it seems, the origin stories of food items cannot really be set in stone.





What India couldn’t make up for with militaristic might, it made up for with soft diplomacy, a case in point, chicken tikka masala, considered as British as fish ‘n’ chips, a fallout of reverse colonisation. And we have transformed something as intrinsic to China such as its cuisine into our own spiced-up versions, gobi manchurian, schezwan paneer be darned. There are few things in life as culturally unifying and joyful as a good meal shared in great company. Across India, there will be Punjabis, who swear by idlis, and Tamilians who can’t do without their khow suey. If the Centre is looking for a way into the citizens’ hearts, rest assured, it’s definitely not through the stomach.