Modi asks cadre to be bridge of faith between party and common man

New Delhi :

Addressing the valedictory session of the BJP’s national executive, Modi stressed that the BJP runs on the values of “Sewa, Sanklap aur Samparan (service, resolution and commitment)” and “does not revolve around a family”, urging its members to work for people, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said quoting the prime minister.





In his address, Modi also mentioned the BJP’s win in Telangana bypolls, its improved performance in Ellenabad assembly by-election in Haryana and local body elections in Tamil Nadu besides a rise in its vote share in an Andhra Pradesh by-election to assert that it shows growing acceptance of the party’s development agenda, sources said. Referring to the welfare work done by BJP workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said the ruling party focused on serving the people.





Talking about the presentations on poll-bound states, Modi expressed confidence that the party will win the people’s trust as it has been moving forward by taking up issues close to the people. Modi also spoke about a new initiative of Kamal Pushp launched on the Namo App for paying tributes to all party workers who devoted their entire life to the party. He asked party members to be in touch with veteran workers, saying a lot could be learnt from them. BJP secretary Sunil Deodhar said Modi also referred to the party’s improved show in Badvel assembly by-poll in Andhra Pradesh, noting that people pay attention to wins but not to this.