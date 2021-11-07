Sun, Nov 07, 2021

PM Modi assures Stalin of Centre's support after heavy rains in Tamil Nadu

Published: Nov 07,202109:41 PM by PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin following heavy rainfall in parts of the state and assured him of all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin; Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburban areas overnight leading to waterlogging on Sunday and authorities sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as three city reservoirs were opened in a phased manner to release surplus water.

Modi tweeted, ''Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone's well-being and safety.'' 


