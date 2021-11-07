PM Modi assures Stalin of Centre's support after heavy rains in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi :

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburban areas overnight leading to waterlogging on Sunday and authorities sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as three city reservoirs were opened in a phased manner to release surplus water.





Modi tweeted, ''Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone's well-being and safety.''











