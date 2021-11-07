Kerala Police arrest Maoist leader at Kannur, hands over to NIA

Thiruvananthapuram :

The arrested person who is known by the names Ragavendra, Goutham, and Murukesan, was wanted in a case related to the Maoist conducting arms training in the forests of Nilambur in Malappuram district in 2016.

The police said that they had intercepted the vehicle as part of routine inspection and as soon as the police check commenced, the Maoist leader started shouting slogans.

Kannur city police commissioner, R. Elango while speaking to mediapersons said: "The police got a tip-off and we took into custody and fount out that he was Ragavendra from Tamil Nadu. He he had two Aadhar cards and on interrogation found him to be a wanted person by the NIA. We informed the NIA immediately and a team from the national agency took him under their custody."

Elango also said that the Maoist was not willing to reveal many details on why he was in Kannur as also his past activities.

NIA sleuths said that he was one among the 19 Maoist activists charged by the agency in the case related to the hoisting of Maoist flag in the forest and also with conducting arms training.

He was also part of a team that engaged in a gun battle with the elite Thunderbolt team of the Kerala Police.



