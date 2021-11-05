Cong still not able to resolve issues between Sidhu and Channi

Chandigarh :

Sidhu has been pushing for appointment of new advocate General.

Sidhu has now withdrawn his resignation after Congress high command intervened on the issue, but has not resumed work.

He said he would resume work in office the day a new Advocate General is appointed and the panel on the new DGP is received.

His announcement comes days after Advocate General A.P.S. Deol resigned from his position and the Punjab government has sent a list of 10 names to the Union Public Service Commission for appointment of the Director General of Police.

Sidhu said: "Posts do not matter when you are on the path of truth".

Appointed the state chief on July 19, Sidhu resigned as party chief minutes after allocation of portfolios to ministers in the new government headed by Charanjit Channi who succeeded Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister.

It was Sidhu who made the high command to replace former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh but the Congress appointed Channi as the Chief Minister. Congress appointed new In charge of the state Harish Chaudhary who was also instrumental in Amarinder Singh operation but could not resolve the issues till now.

The former Congress Chief Minister has floated a new party and is eyeing the Congress elements who are unhappy and has claimed that many leaders are in touch with, him much to the headache of the Congress.

The Congress is closely watching former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's moves and the leaders who have close ties with him. The state unit has been tasked to placate such leaders or arrange a meeting with the high command.

The state unit is reaching out to leaders at the district level while heavyweight leaders are being approached by the AICC. Punjab Congress In-charge Harish Chaudhary has been asked to manage the disgruntled groups in the party and also coordinate with state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had last week met four MLAs who were dropped from the cabinet and are considered close to Amarinder Singh. They are Balbir Singh Sidhu, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sunder Sham Arora and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and were reportedly given assurances on their interests in the party.



