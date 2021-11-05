24 dead in Bihar after consuming suspected spurious liquor

Gopalganj :

Eight persons died on Thursday after allegedly consuming hooch in Telhua village at Bettiah, the headquarters of West Champaran district, while the count in another incident of consumption of suspected spurious liquor in Gopalganj climbed to 16 on Thursday with six more deaths being confirmed by the district authorities.





The administrations of both districts have not confirmed the cause of the deaths so far. The Telhua hooch tragedy is the third incident such incident in north Bihar in the last ten days.





Bihar minister Janak Ram rushed to Gopalganj. He later told reporters "I have visited the houses of persons who died allegedly because of consuming spurious liquor. It could be a conspiracy to defame the NDA government."