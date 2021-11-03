President Kovind extends Deepawali greetings to people

New Delhi :

"On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad," the President said in a message.

"Deepawali festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. This festival is largely celebrated by people following different beliefs across various sections of our society. The auspicious occasion of Deepawali gives a message of mutual affection, fraternity and brotherhood. In fact, it is an occasion to share our prosperity and happiness with each other," a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said quoting the President.

The President exhorted the people to celebrate the festival together in a clean and safe manner and resolve to contribute in conservation and protection of the environment, the communique added.