Country is with you...: Rahul writes to Shah Rukh days after Aryan's arrest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is said to have written to Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan days after his son, Aryan Khan's arrest in Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan(Left) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Right)
New Delhi:

According to sources, in the letter, the Congress leader had told Shah Rukh Khan that "the country is with you". 

Aryan Khan and Merchant, who were arrested in the cruise drugs case on October 3, were granted bail by the Bombay High Court last Thursday. The special court also noted that there was no evidence against Kumar to connect him with any of the other accused in the case.

