NDA govt keen to make Puducherry most developed union territory: CM Rangasamy

Puducherry :

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the NDA government is trying to implement the promises made during the run-up to the 2021 assembly elections. He also said that the government has made certain promises on the floor of the assembly and is in the process of implementing those promises.

He said that pension for the aged persons in Puducherry has been hiked by Rs 500 per month which was a promise made on the floor of the assembly.

The Chief Minister also said that effective work done by the health department in coordination with other departments and the support of the government has led to a decline in number of Covid-19 cases.

He appealed to the people of Puducherry to adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures and support the government to eradicate the deadly virus from the territory.

The Chief Minister also said that the government is keen to ensure that the state achieves hundred percent vaccination against Covid-19 and called upon the people of the territory to come forward and inoculate themselves.

N. Rangasamy said that the development of Puducherry would come through coordinated functioning of all government departments. The Chief Minister also said that funds have been allocated to all the legislators of the territory including thirty elected MLAs and three nominated legislators. He said that the funds are earmarked for carrying out the development activities in their constituencies.

Mohammed Rafeek, Director, Mahe Institute of Development Studies (MIDS), a think tank based out of Mahe region, told IANS, "The government of Puducherry under N. Rangasamy is doing good. However, we are expecting more welfare and development measures to be carried out to catapult Puducherry into a developed place."