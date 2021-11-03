Delhi AQI continues to be 'very poor' ahead of Diwali

New Delhi :

The AQI reached the 'hazardous' category in Delhi Institute of tool Engineering in Wazirpur area with 450, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 401.

Also, AQI crossed 300 in other parts of delhi. At 10.30 a.m., ITI Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 337 and ITI Shahdara was at 367 (unhealthy).

The national capital saw a drop in the minimum temperature, while light haze was also visible due to pollution.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Wednesday morning was cold and misty, while the sky will remain cloudy throughout the rest of the day.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 14 and 30 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 15 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the air quality was very poor.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", then 401 And between 500 is considered "severe".



