Apologise, Khurshid tells Rai

Chennai :

Citing the former CAG’s unconditional apology to his party colleague Sanjay Nirupam in a defamation case on October 18, Khurshid said the affidavit of the former CAG in the defamation case showed that a “man holding a Constitutional position had thrown all morality, honesty, and decency to the wind.” He said that general V K Singh, Kiran Bedi, Baba Ramdev, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Anna Hazare maligned the Congress party.