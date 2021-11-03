Apologise, Khurshid tells Rai

Former union minister Salman Khurshid here on Tuesday said that Vinod Rai, former CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) among the people who maligned the Congress in the 2G scam, should apologize to the nation.
Chennai:
Citing the former CAG’s unconditional apology to his party colleague Sanjay Nirupam in a defamation case on October 18, Khurshid said the affidavit of the former CAG in the defamation case showed that a “man holding a Constitutional position had thrown all morality, honesty, and decency to the wind.” He said that general V K Singh, Kiran Bedi, Baba Ramdev, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Anna Hazare maligned the Congress party.
Conversations