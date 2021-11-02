Modi stresses on sustainability at COP26's 'build back better' event

Glasgow :

The B3W was initiated by US President Joe Biden and President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.





"Let's build back better-together! PM @narendramodi participated in Build Back Better for the World (B3W) event initiated by @POTUS @JoeBiden & @vonderleyen at #COP26," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.













"PM underlined the need to ensure four aspects in infrastructure creation: climate resilience; incorporating traditional knowledge; prioritising poor and vulnerable; sustainable and transparent finance that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," he added.

The B3W programme was announced in June at the G7 and is seen as a counter to China's Belt and Road initiative.





There's an "urgent need for infrastructure development in countries ... that prioritizes the fight against climate change from the moment the spade goes into the ground and jumpstarts green, economic growth”, Joe Biden said.



