'Forgive them, protect the team': Rahul's message to Virat after online threats

Kohli has been at the receiving end of fierce online criticism in the wake of India's showing and also his strong comments calling out the targeting of teammate Mohammed Shami.





"Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team," Gandhi said in a tweet.





Ahead of the match, a livid Kohli had hit back at "spineless trolls" who attacked Shami's religion after the team lost to Pakistan in its inaugural T20 World Cup game and said targeting people for their faith is "the most pathetic thing" to do.





Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women had sent a notice to the city police and said it has taken suo moto cognizance of media reports of threat. A senior official of the Delhi Police said the notice has been received and the force has already taken cognisance of the matter and is conducting an inquiry.