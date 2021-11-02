West Bengal bypolls: TMC leading in all four constituencies

Kolkata :

After three rounds of counting of votes which began at 8.a.m., TMC candidate Udayan Guha is leading by a margin of more than 29,000 votes against his nearest rival Ashok Mondal of BJP.





In the last Assembly polls, Guha, who was pitted against Nishit Adhikary of BJP lost by a margin of 57 votes. Though Adhikari won the election, he decided to continue as the MP and so resigned from the post of MLA.