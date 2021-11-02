NEET results out, 3 students share 1st rank, none from TN make it to top 20

New Delhi :

Telangana’s Mrinal Kutteri, Delhi’s Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra’s Karthika G Nair shared the top rank scoring full marks. A tie-breaking formula will be used at the counselling stage for these three candidates, an NTA official said.





Fifteen candidates were identified using unfair means during the exam and their result has been cancelled, the official added. The NEET-UG exam was held on September 12 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam. A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year. No student from Tamil Nadu made it to the Top 20 list. Geethanjali S A with a score of 710 out of 720, became the State topper with a percentile of 99.99 and stood 23rd in the all India ranking.





The examination was conducted on September 12 and the provisional answer key was released on October 15, 2021. Around 16.14 lakh students appeared for the examination this year in the country.





Students and NEET coaching institutes say the cut off has dropped down as the examination was tougher than the previous year. Meanwhile, many students were still awaiting results.





“I received 674 in NEET 2021 in my second attempt and I am hoping to get into a government college in the State as the cut-off marks have dropped,” said Vishnu R, a medical aspirant from Chennai.





Another medical aspirant from Chennai, Salmaan Khan, who scored 533 said he was hopeful to get admission in a government-aided college. But owing to the drop in cut off, he might make it to a government college.