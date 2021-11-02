Chennai voters go down marginally to 40.54L

Chennai :

The 16 Assembly constituencies in the district have 40,54,038 voters according to the draft electoral roll. “Of the total voters, 20,60,767 voters are women and 19,92,198 are men, apart from 1,073 transgender voters,” said District Electoral Officer and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.





As per the final list released in March, the district had 40,57,061 voters. Between March and October, 22,492 voters have been added to the list while 25,515 were removed.





According to a Corporation press release, among the 16 constituencies in the district, the Velachery constituency has the highest number of voters with 3,15,502 voters, whereas the Harbour constituency has the least number of voters with 1,76,679.





Voters in the city can verify the electoral list at Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Teynampet and Adyar zonal offices. “Voters born after January 1, 2004, can apply for inclusion of names, while existing voters can apply for correction before November 30,” the release added.





They can send applications through www.nvsp.in or take part in the special camps to be held on November 13, November 14, November 27 and November 28.





Speaking to reporters, Bedi requested the residents to verify their names in the list and apply for inclusion and correction, if any. “We are also planning to conduct name inclusion camps in city colleges to encourage young voters,” he added.