Veteran Kerala leader Achuthanandan in ICU

Thiruvananthapuram :

A hospital release said that he has been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis, followed by dyselectrolemia, and altered renal function, and is being monitored closely in an intensive care unit.

Achuthanandan, on October 20, celebrated his 98th birthday and for a while he has been confined at his son's residence here and does not entertain guests.

He bowed out from electoral politics this year, not contesting the April 6th Assembly elections.

Chief Minister from 2006-11 and Leader of Opposition 2011-16, he had to make way for Pinarayi Vijayan as the new Chief Minister in 2016.

He then had to be content with being a legislator and later he was made the Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission which came with cabinet status and just before the Assembly polls, he quit the post.