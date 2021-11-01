Kejriwal dares Congress to give 40 per cent tickets to women in Goa, Punjab

Panaji :

Kejriwal also dared Congress to offer a similar quota in assembly tickets in other poll-bound states like Punjab and Goa.

"If you are sincere, why is this being done only in UP, are women in Goa any lesser? Give 40 per cent tickets to women in Punjab and Goa too. They (Congress) are offering it in UP, because they know they won't come to power," Kejriwal told a press conference in Panaji.

"We urge them not to politicise or perform a drama around it (women's reservation of seats law). If you want to give reservation to women, come with a bill in Parliament, our party will be the first to support 33 per cent reservation for women," Kejriwal said.