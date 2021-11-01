Country's first transgender constable dies in Bihar accident

Patna :

Rachit Raj who was earlier known as Rachana Kumari and Rupa Kumari died at Bhabhua road railway station. Eyewitnesses said they were crossing the railway track around 9.30 a.m. when a superfast train which has no stop there hit them.

"We have received a message about Rachit Raj, a transgender constable who was deployed in confidential branch in SP office of Kaimur and relative Rupa Kumari died in the tragic accident," said Faiz Ahmed Khan, DSP of Mohania range.

The 2018 batch constable had qualified for the post at the age of 20 after passing the class 12 examination.

As per his statement on September 22, he claimed that despite being a female he was attracted towards girls rather than boys when he was 17 years old. He did not like to wear girls clothes. When he started using social media since 2016, he said he was attracted towards girls.

Rachit faced several social hurdles to establish his identity as a transgender.

Rachit had given an affidavit in the court to become a transgender. He revealed his identity under the transgender protection act 2019.