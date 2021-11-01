Mainly clear sky in Delhi with max temperature of 28 degrees

Chennai :

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 92 per cent.





This entire week the maximum and minimum temperature will be pegged around 28 degrees and 14 degrees, respectively, with a mainly clear or partly cloudy sky.





Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category with its AQI settling at 302.





The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants in the air is 122 and 256, respectively, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).





"Delhi's AQI is in the very poor category and is likely to improve to 'poor' for Monday and Tuesday due to an expected change in wind direction to westerly/south-westerly reducing transport of emissions from stubble burning. Isolated rainfall is likely in upwind region that would improve air quality. Share of crop residue burning emissions in PM2.5 is about 8 per cent (effective fire count 1,734). Prevailing shallow mixing layer height reduces dispersion of pollutants," SAFAR stated.





As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar's AQI stood at 376, ITO 276, Rohini 300 and Sri Aurobindo Marg 204.





An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.