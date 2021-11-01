Mon, Nov 01, 2021

Former Jammu Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti put under house arrest

Published: Nov 01,202111:18 AM by IANS

Former chief minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was put under house arrest on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

Former Jammu Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)
Srinagar:
Police said Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest on Monday morning inside her Fairview residence situated on the high security Gupkar Road.

Police cross parked a mobile bunker at the entrance to Mufti's residence to prevent exit and entry from the premises.

"The step was taken as a security precaution," police said.

The PDP has a scheduled meeting of its core group at Mufti's residence on Monday.

