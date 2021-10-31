Andhra to present inaugural YSR Achievement Awards on state Day

Amaravati :

The Awards, named after late undivided Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, were to be presented in August but got delayed due to Covid.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the Awards, given to individuals and institutions, chosen for excelling in their respective fields and amplifying the Telugu idiom and culture besides social service, an official release said.

The YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, medal and memento while the Lifetime Achievement Award comprises Rs 5 lakh, medal, and memento.

Of the total 59 awards, 29 are YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 30 are YSR Achievement Awards.

The high-powered committee had selected the awardees based on their exemplary contribution in their respective fields, ranging from agriculture, to literature, social work, and medicare. Category wise, the awards will be presented to 9 institutions, 11 people in agriculture and allied sectors, 20 in arts and culture, seven people in literature, six each in Journalism, and medical and health.



