Over 2,000 teachers in Kerala yet to take Covid vaccine

Thiruvananthapuram :

While many teachers have cited allergy and other physical ailments for not taking the jab, a section of the teachers have shied away from taking the vaccine due to faith-related issues.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty told media persons that teachers who have not taken vaccines need not come to schools.

He said that such teachers must refrain from attending offline classes and instead can use their services for online teaching.

Talking to IANS, Sivankutty said: "The government and the Education Department wants all teachers to take vaccines. They have to consider the future of the students and take vaccine shots but the government will not issue any order. We want those teachers who have not taken a vaccine not to attend physical classes and they can provide their services online."

With the schools reopening on Monday after a gap of one and half years, there have been apprehensions among parents on sending their children for classes as the state still has a high number of Covid cases.