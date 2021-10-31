Delhi Police arrest two sharp shooters of Sonu Dariyapur gang

New Delhi :

The two accused have been identified as Roshan alias Sumit Sahani, 23, and Ankit Dabas alias Vishu, 22.

According to the police, the gangsters who had been demanding Rs 50 lakh from the owner of Neelgiri Machinery, came on a motorcycle and opened fire near the factory in Bawana area on October 26.

They also handed over a threat note to a worker before leaving.

"A case under the Arms Act was registered at Bawana police station," a police official said.

A team under Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Arvind Kumar was formed to investigate the case. After examining all the evidences, they apprehended both the criminals from Barwala.

During interrogation, they admitted their involvement in the crime. The motorcycle used was recovered from their possession, the police said.

"While Roshan rode the motorcycle, Ankit opened fire to scare the workers and handed over the threat letter. They were hiding in Sonepat's Gannaur. The Crime Branch team has arrested both criminals from Barwara," ACP Arvind Kumar said.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Alok Kumar said that efforts are being made to trace other members of the gang.

Further investigation in the case is underway.



